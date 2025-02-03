Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa are closing in on another major transfer swoop.

After selling Jhon Duran to PIF-owned Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr last week, Villa have made two major loan moves in the final days of the transfer window. Marcus Rashford has joined from Manchester United with a view to making the deal permanent while Marco Asensio is closing in on a loan move from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Athletic, Villa have reached a full agreement with PSG to sign Asensio on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The Spaniard has already completed his medical with a deadline day announcement imminent.

Who is Marco Asensio?

The 27-year-old attacking-midfielder was born in Mallorca and burst onto the scene at Real Mallorca before being snapped up by Spanish giants Real Madrid. He scored 61 goals in 286 appearances across seven seasons at Madrid before leaving to join PSG on a free transfer in 2023.

Since joining PSG, Asensio has made 47 appearances, scoring seven goals and assisting 11. He has also represented Spain 38 times, scoring twice.

During his club career, Asensio has won 21 major trophies including three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Newcastle United’s Marco Asensio link

Newcastle were linked with a move for Asensio when there was uncertainty over his future at Real Madrid back in 2023. Media Foot in Spain claimed Newcastle submitted a £24million bid for Asensio but he opted to see out his contract at Real before joining PSG.

The Spaniard missed the opportunity to face Newcastle at St James’ Park with PSG in 2023 as he was ruled out of the 4-1 defeat in the Champions League due to injury. He did feature in the reverse fixture in November as a late substitute.

Alexander Isak scored for Newcastle in the match only to have his goal cancelled out in the 97th minute by a controversial Kylian Mbappe penalty. The Magpies ended up missing out on qualifying for the knockout stages while PSG ended up reaching the semi-final.

Villa will now be looking to progress in the Champions League knockout stages having qualified from the new league phase. Despite playing for PSG in the Champions League already this season, Asensio will be eligible to play for Villa in the competition as per UEFA rules.