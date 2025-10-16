Newcastle United news: One reported Magpies target is set to extend his stay at a Premier League rival.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is set to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Villa Park.

The Scotland international joined the Villains from Hibernian in 2018 and has gone on to play just-shy of 300 times for Villa during his time at the club. After being part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League under Dean Smith, McGinn has remained a crucial part of Unai Emery’s first-team and has played in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League in recent seasons.

McGinn, surprisingly, was linked with a potential move away from Villa Park this summer. Newcastle United were credited with an interest in him following Sean Longstaff’s move to Leeds United.

Longstaff’s departure left a hole in Eddie Howe’s midfield and McGinn, with all of his experience from seven years at Villa Park, had been identified as someone who could potentially fill that gap. However, the Magpies instead opted to sign McGinn’s teammate Jacob Ramsey.

Ramsey moved to Tyneside after the two sides met on the opening day of the Premier League season. However, he suffered an injury on his first start for the club at Elland Road and has not been seen in action since.

There is hope that Ramsey will be fit enough to feature against Brighton at the weekend, though, with Howe confirming before the international break that he was back in training: “JJ's trained for two days,” Howe said after the 2-0 win over Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest.

“I just made the decision that I didn’t want to risk him and potentially set him back again. So I wanted to give him the two weeks — the international break — to make sure he's ready for the next game.”

John McGinn’s reaction to Jacob Ramsey sale

Ramsey’s move to Newcastle United saw Howe and the Magpies finally seal a deal for a player they had tracked for a number of years - as they added a versatile midfield and attacking option to their ranks and someone that seems perfect for Howe’s style of play.

For Villa, though, it was the case of yet another academy player leaving the club. The Villains have seen a number of players leave Villa Park in recent seasons as they strive to stay within financial restrictions imposed by UEFA and the Premier League.

In the wake of Ramsey’s departure, McGinn posted a farewell to the midfielder on social media but seemed to take aim at the rules that incentivises clubs like Villa to sell their academy graduates, rather than rewarding them for turning them into first-team players for the club.

McGinn wrote: “A perfect example of how an academy player should handle the transition to the first-team. Always humble, respectful and willing to learn.

“It’s been a privilege to share the dressing room with you and enjoy some special moments together on the pitch. A sad day losing a top player and person and one of our own but it seems to be the way football is set up these days! All the best JJ.”