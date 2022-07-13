Aston Villa starlet ‘left out’ of training camp squad amid Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund speculation

Chukwuemeka, whose goal in the final over Israel helped England Under-19’s win the European Championships earlier this summer, has not travelled to Australia with Steven Gerrard’s first-team squad.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Villa’s hottest prospects but has yet to sign a new contract with the club and has just one year left on his current deal.

Gerrard, who is currently in charge of his first pre-season at Villa Park, revealed it is Chukwuemeka’s reluctance to sign a new contract that has led to the decision to leave him in England:

Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park on August 28, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Carney is yet to sign a contract offer that has been in place for some time now.” Gerrard said. “I've decided the best thing for him would be to continue his training programme back at Bodymoor.”

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly been tracking the Villa starlet and would be able to sign him on a free transfer, save for a small amount of compensation they would have to pay, from January should Chukwuemeka not extend his current deal.

Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the winger with Craig Hope reporting that Chukwuemeka’s name had been ‘mentioned in Newcastle circles earlier in summer’.