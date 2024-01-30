Newcastle United head to Villa Park on tonight aiming for their first Premier League win in five attempts having lost all four of their previous league outings. The Magpies did defeat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in the FA Cup in a result that should give them a huge boost ahead of their trip to the Midlands.
However, Eddie Howe still has a clutch of injury and selection issues within his squad and just a 72-hour turnover between Saturday’s game and tonight. Although these issues persist, Howe could have a couple of long-term absentees back in contention on Tuesday night.
Unai Emery, meanwhile, also has his fair share of selection issues as he continues to deal with long-term injuries to a couple of their key players. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Aston Villa v Newcastle United: