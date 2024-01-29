Newcastle United head to Villa Park on Tuesday night aiming for their first Premier League win in five attempts having lost all four of their previous league outings. The Magpies did defeat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in the FA Cup in a result that should give them a huge boost ahead of their trip to the Midlands.

However, Eddie Howe still has a clutch of injury and selection issues within his squad and just a 72-hour turnover between Saturday’s game and their clash at Villa Park. Although these issues persist, Howe could have a couple of long-term absentees back in contention on Tuesday night.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, also has his fair share of selection issues as he continues to deal with long-term injuries to a couple of their key players. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Aston Villa v Newcastle United:

1 . Tyrone Mings - out Mings suffered an ACL injury at St James’ Park in August and hasn’t featured since. He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Photo Sales

2 . Bertrand Traore - out Traore is away at the African Cup of Nations representing Burkina Faso. Photo Sales

3 . Jacob Ramsey - doubt Ramsey is a doubt for the clash with Newcastle United after suffering a thigh injury earlier this month. An initial timeframe had anticipated he would be out until next month, but he could be back before that and in convention to face Newcastle United - a team that have emerged as surprise contenders for his signature. Photo Sales