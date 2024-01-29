News you can trust since 1849
Aston Villa v Newcastle United injury news: 13 OUT and four doubts, plus Miguel Almiron update - photos

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: The Premier League is back and Newcastle face a daunting trip to Villa Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:59 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 16:08 GMT

Newcastle United head to Villa Park on Tuesday night aiming for their first Premier League win in five attempts having lost all four of their previous league outings. The Magpies did defeat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in the FA Cup in a result that should give them a huge boost ahead of their trip to the Midlands.

However, Eddie Howe still has a clutch of injury and selection issues within his squad and just a 72-hour turnover between Saturday’s game and their clash at Villa Park. Although these issues persist, Howe could have a couple of long-term absentees back in contention on Tuesday night.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, also has his fair share of selection issues as he continues to deal with long-term injuries to a couple of their key players. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Aston Villa v Newcastle United:

1. Tyrone Mings - out

Mings suffered an ACL injury at St James’ Park in August and hasn’t featured since. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

2. Bertrand Traore - out

Traore is away at the African Cup of Nations representing Burkina Faso.

3. Jacob Ramsey - doubt

Ramsey is a doubt for the clash with Newcastle United after suffering a thigh injury earlier this month. An initial timeframe had anticipated he would be out until next month, but he could be back before that and in convention to face Newcastle United - a team that have emerged as surprise contenders for his signature.

4. Lucas Digne - out

Digne will likely miss the game with Newcastle United but could be back in time for the weekend.

