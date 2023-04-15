Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Why Allan Saint-Maximin and 9 others are out of Villa Park clash - gallery
Newcastle United face Aston Villa in a crucial game for both side’s respective European hopes.
The Magpies have won five games in a row as they make the trip to Villa Park, but will do so without star man Allan Saint-Maximin after the Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury, one that ruled him out of the win over Brentford last weekend.
There is some good news for Eddie Howe though as Miguel Almiron is back in the squad faster than anticipated after his thigh injury.
Unai Emery, meanwhile, has a fair few injury concerns but will go into the game full of confidence having seen his time pick up 19 points from their last seven games.
Here, we take a look at all the absences from today’s game at Villa Park.
