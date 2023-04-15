News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
20 minutes ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
2 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
2 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street
3 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
18 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Why Allan Saint-Maximin and 9 others are out of Villa Park clash - gallery

Newcastle United face Aston Villa in a crucial game for both side’s respective European hopes.

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST

The Magpies have won five games in a row as they make the trip to Villa Park, but will do so without star man Allan Saint-Maximin after the Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury, one that ruled him out of the win over Brentford last weekend.

There is some good news for Eddie Howe though as Miguel Almiron is back in the squad faster than anticipated after his thigh injury.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, has a fair few injury concerns but will go into the game full of confidence having seen his time pick up 19 points from their last seven games.

Here, we take a look at all the absences from today’s game at Villa Park.

How do you think Newcastle United will do against Aston Villa? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Saint-Maximin has been in France recuperating from a hamstring injury and it’s hoped that may be back to make his return to the squad against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend. Speaking about the Frenchman, Howe said: “This has come as a surprise to him and for us, the number of just very minor injuries that he’s had to his hamstrings. He’s had them on both sides, so it’s not a concern for us, because I think he can get over them quite quickly.”

1. Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin has been in France recuperating from a hamstring injury and it’s hoped that may be back to make his return to the squad against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend. Speaking about the Frenchman, Howe said: “This has come as a surprise to him and for us, the number of just very minor injuries that he’s had to his hamstrings. He’s had them on both sides, so it’s not a concern for us, because I think he can get over them quite quickly.” Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Kamara could only manage 45 minutes against Chelsea a fortnight ago and missed the win over Forest last week. Kamara should be back in action soon for the Villains.

2. Boubacar Kamara

Kamara could only manage 45 minutes against Chelsea a fortnight ago and missed the win over Forest last week. Kamara should be back in action soon for the Villains. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Bailey suffered a hamstring injury during Villa’s win over Nottingham Forest last week. Emery couldn’t put a timescale on his recovery.

3. Leon Bailey

Bailey suffered a hamstring injury during Villa’s win over Nottingham Forest last week. Emery couldn’t put a timescale on his recovery. Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August.

4. Emil Krafth

Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Aston VillaMagpiesUnai EmeryBrentford