Aston Villa have been dealt a potential season-ending injury blow to dent their Champions League qualification chances.

Aston Villa currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, three points outside the Champions League places with three games to go.

Nottingham Forest are a point ahead of them in sixth while Chelsea and Newcastle United are three points ahead in fifth and fourth place respectively.

With Newcastle and Chelsea going head to head at St James’ Park on Sunday and Forest also in action later that day, Villa have an opportunity to close the gap when they face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday night.

Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Champions League, reaching the quarter-final.

This season, the top five clubs in the Premier League will qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Villa will still fancy their chances in their final three matches against Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. But a major injury blow to key player Youri Tielemans.

Youri Tielemans injury confirmed for Aston Villa

According to The Athletic, Tielemans is set to miss the ‘rest of the season’ with a muscle problem.

David Ornstein tweeted: “Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans set for spell out injured - fears 28yo Belgium international will miss rest of #AVFC season with muscle problem. Chance of returning for #MUFC on last day but currently seen as remote.”

It’s the second potential season-ending injury blow for Villa in a matter of weeks, with January loan signing Marcus Rashford also currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

During his brief time at Villa Park, Rashford scored four goals and assisted a further six but will be unable to add to that haul before the campaign comes to a close. Villa have an option to turn Rashford’s loan deal from Manchester United into a permanent transfer this summer - one that would cost the West Midlands outfit £40m.

But Villa boss Unai Emery said he is still hopeful of seeing Rashford back in action before the end of the season. The issue is, Aston Villa face Manchester United on the final day meaning Rashford would be ineligible to feature even if he does get back to full fitness.

“He’s working on his comeback as soon as possible, but there are still weeks to be available,” Emery said. “Hopefully, he will play with us in one or two matches.”