Newcastle United latest news: Athletic Club will not have superstar Nico Williams in their squad when they face Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nico Williams has not been included in Ernesto Valverde’s 23-man squad for Athletic Club’s clash with Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Williams was named on the bench for Athletic Club’s defeat to local rivals Real Sociedad at the weekend, coming on as a second half substitute in that game. Valverde’s side slipped to a stoppage time defeat at Reale Arena and ended the weekend in the bottom half of the La Liga table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading to Tyneside, Athletic Club sit 21st in the Champions League league phase table with just one win to their name from their first three games. That victory, though, did come in their last outing against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag.

Athletic Club delivered major injury blow on eve of Newcastle United clash

However, ahead of their trip to Tyneside, it has been revealed that star man Nico Williams will not feature. Williams had been struggling with injury, hence starting Saturday’s derby match on the bench, and has not been deemed fit enough to travel with his teammates.

A Marca report on Williams’ condition at the weekend read: ‘The younger Williams brother is hampered by pubalgia and his season has yet to get off to a good start.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

‘The treatment he's undergoing to alleviate his discomfort requires him to do a lot of individualized training, and he's far from his best form. Valverde has to manage the situation, aware that the player's availability is far from ideal . "Starting him in the derby was a bit of a stretch because he's been carrying some discomfort," the manager acknowledged. Nico was left out of the last national team squad and is doubtful for the November international break because his participation with Athletic Bilbao this Wednesday against Newcastle is also uncertain.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valverde will speak to the media at 6:30pm UK time and will undoubtedly be asked to provide an update on his star man.

Athletic Club squad v Newcastle United in full: Unai Simón, Padilla, Santos, Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Vesga, Berenguer, Guruzeta, Areso, Laporte, I. Lekue, Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar, Adama, Unai G., Nico Serrano, Navarro, Rego, Hierro, Ibon Sánchez, Izagirre and Selton.