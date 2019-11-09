NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Joelinton of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Here’s some reaction from Twitter, with Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton all backed to net.

@BenMancebo – “ASM first goal today.”

@Baggytrousers79 – “Come on the #Toon. Attack, Attack, Attack and lets get the 3 points today.”

@JuiceboxMuckian – “I’m dead certain ASM or Almiron will score today.”

@joshy_trash – “Saint-Maximin and Almiron both in the XI. Shelvey as well, with Yedlin getting down the flanks. Should be some attractive football from #NUFC today.”

@AdamBeckett09 – “Got a feeling that Joelinton breaks his SJP duck today. Opposition is a tough one but we’ll have enough. 2-1 toon.”

@bethmann99 – “Miggy and ASM goals today.”