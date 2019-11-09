'Attractive football incoming' – Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce's Bournemouth team
Steve Bruce has announced his Newcastle United team and it’s fair to say Magpies fans are happy with his unchanged line up.
Here’s some reaction from Twitter, with Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton all backed to net.
@BenMancebo – “ASM first goal today.”
@Baggytrousers79 – “Come on the #Toon. Attack, Attack, Attack and lets get the 3 points today.”
@JuiceboxMuckian – “I’m dead certain ASM or Almiron will score today.”
@joshy_trash – “Saint-Maximin and Almiron both in the XI. Shelvey as well, with Yedlin getting down the flanks. Should be some attractive football from #NUFC today.”
@AdamBeckett09 – “Got a feeling that Joelinton breaks his SJP duck today. Opposition is a tough one but we’ll have enough. 2-1 toon.”
@bethmann99 – “Miggy and ASM goals today.”
@cliffy_83 – “I know none of the players from last week deserve to be dropped today, but it always worries me a bit when we start with an unchanged lineup.”