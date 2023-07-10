Monaco defender Axel Disasi, 25, has attracted interest from Newcastle United despite being a long-term target of Man United. The Red Devils are yet to make a bid for the 6ft 3in centre-back - who scored six goals in 49 appearances for Monaco last season - providing Newcastle with an opportunity to potentially swoop in.

Disasi is rated at around £34million, a similar price to what Newcastle paid Lille for Sven Botman last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his defensive options this summer. Newcastle had the joint best defensive record in the Premier League last season despite being limited by a lack of rotation options.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles regularly found himself as the only centre-back named on Newcastle’s bench behind Sven Botman and Fabian Schar in the starting line-up. Schar has just a year left on his current deal at St James’ Park and will turn 32 next season while Lascelles’ long-term future at the club is uncertain following a lack of first-team action under Howe.

Newcastle have already been linked with Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace and Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP in recent weeks but now Disasi is the latest name to emerge.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that both Newcastle and Man United are exploring a deal for the defender. Though no bids have been made, Newcastle are expected to make contact with Monaco after approaching the player’s representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad