Leicester City are preparing to face Newcastle United at St James’s Park on Sunday (2:15pm kick-off).

In the meantime, The Foxes have a Europa Conference League quarter-final match against PSV in Eindhoven on Thursday evening before returning to Premier League action this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit ninth in the table on 40 points, six ahead of Newcastle.

The Magpies are closing in on securing Premier League safety following Friday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They are 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games left to play. And a win over Leicester would be another big step towards survival for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle have won their last four matches at St James’s and have lost just once at home in 10 Premier League outings under Howe.

But their recent record against Leicester leaves a lot to be desired, particularly at home. The Foxes have won 11 of the last 14 meetings between the sides in all competitions with all three of Newcastle’s wins in that time coming at the King Power Stadium.

October 2014 was the last time Newcastle beat Leicester at St James’s Park with Gabriel Obertan’s 71st minute strike. A game also memorable for having its kick-off delayed for an hour after high-winds dislodged the new big screen in the Leazes Stand.

Heading into Sunday’s match, Leicester have a couple of fitness concerns that they are having to deal with.

Former Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez is struggling with illness and missed the weekend win over Crystal Palace.

Jamie Vardy has made just two appearances for Leicester in 2022 and is unlikely to feature at St James’s Park due to an MCL issue.

The Leicester side that faces PSV on Thursday should give a further indication as to who is available for Sunday’s match.

Here is Leicester’s injury list as it stands...

1. Ayoze Perez - illness Perez could be in line for a Premier League return against his former club on Sunday after missing the Crystal Palace match. The Spaniard has made just three starts for Leicester this season and has played just one minute of league football in 2022.

2. Jamie Vardy - MCL Has been hampered by injuries this season. Brendan Rodgers revealed that the striker has had his final injection on Tuesday and will be assessed ahead of Thursday's trip to PSV but remains a serious doubt. He is unlikely to be fit enough to start at St James's Park this weekend.

3. Boubakary Soumare - abductor Returned to training last week but didn't feature in the match against Palace. Could return this weekend.

4. Danny Ward - knee The goalkeeper has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery.