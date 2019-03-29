Ayoze Perez delivers transfer bombshell to Newcastle United

Ayoze Perez says he's ready to return to Spain.

The Newcastle United forward has hit form in recent weeks.

However, Perez, signed from Tenerife in 2014 as an unknown, has admitted the time has "probably" come to return to his home country.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, the 25-year-old said: “I believe in cycles. There comes a moment where you consider things. There comes a time for a change and after five years, that time has probably come.

"To return to your country in a big team would be something good for my career.”

Perez has scored 27 Premier League goals for Newcastle.

The former Spain Under-21 international has netted five times in the league so far this season.

United are 13th in the division ahead of Monday night's game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.