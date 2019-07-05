Ayoze Perez has this message for Newcastle United after joining Leicester City
Ayoze Perez has thanked Newcastle United for making his ‘dreams come true’ – while setting an ambitious target for the new campaign.
The striker has made the move to Premier League rivals Leicester City, penning a four-year deal with the Foxes after they triggered an undisclosed release clause in his contract.
And despite deciding to move on from Tyneside, Perez has paid tribute to the Magpies’ role in developing him as a player.
In an emotional message, the 25-year-old thanked Newcastle for making his dream of playing in the top flight of English football come true.
“It’s been a great experience,” said the former Tenerife striker of his time at St James’s Park.
“Obviously, Newcastle [helped] me make my dream come true – to be able to play in the Premier League.
“It’s been five years, a lot of experiences and growth as well.
“I’m happy to be able to keep playing in the Premier League for such a great club like Leicester. I’m very proud to be here.”
Perez will return to St James’s Park on January 1, 2020 – and hopes to have hit the goal trail for his new club by then.
“Individually, as a striker, I have to help the team as much as I can with goals,” he admitted.
“That’s my main target.
“If I can get more goals than I did last season, that’s the way I think. I always [try] to get better in numbers, that would be great for us.”