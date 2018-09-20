Ayoze Perez responds to questions on his form for Newcastle

Ayoze Perez is desperate to return to the goals trail at Newcastle United.

The forward was the club’s top scorer last season with 10 goals in all competitions.

All but one of Perez’s eight Premier League strikes came in the second half of the campaign.

Perez, memorably, scored match-winning goals against Stoke City, Huddersfield Town and Leicester City and the former Spain Under-21 international also netted twice in Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Chelsea on the final day of the campaign.

The 25-year-old’s goals helped the club ended the season in 10th place.

Perez, set to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow, is yet to find the net this term – and he’s keen to get off the mark.

Ayoze Perez.

“I’m confident that they’re going to come,” said Perez.

“I’m looking for the first one – that’s the hardest one to come.

“I scored important goals last season, that’s true, but now it’s a new one, and I’m looking for more goals to help the team win. That’s the idea. As a striker, you have to think about goals, and that’s it.

“I’ve had a couple of chances, and still no goal, it will come, for sure.”

I’m looking for the first one – that’s the hardest one to come. Ayoze Perez

United, second-bottom of the Premier League, have faced four of last season’s top six so far this season.

Rafa Benitez’s side have taken one point from their opening five fixtures, and Perez is targeting three points from the club’s visit to Selhurst Park.

“It’s going to be really important for us,” said Perez, now in his fifth season at Newcastle.

“We don’t have excuse that it’s against another top side. It’s against that we can beat.

Ayoze Perez. (Pic: Stephen Dobson)

“It’s a team of our league. Not decisive, but it’s important for us.

“If we win it, we forget about what’s happened and start climbing.

“It’s going to be a great test for us. It’s a great team. The stadium is hard to play in.

“It’s important to get that win as soon as possible. It would give us a lot of confidence. We will give everything we’ve got to bring it home.”

United drew 1-1 with Palace at Selhurst Park last season. Newcastle were beaten 5-1 there the season the club was relegated.

Perez came off the bench in the club’s League Cup win over Palace at Selhurst Park four years ago, though he’s yet to experience a league victory there.

“They do well in their stadium,” Perez told the Premier League. “They know if they press, the other team is going to suffer.

“They go, they tackle. They are always close to their team-mates. It’s hard to play there – even the top sides struggle there.

“It’s a hard stadium. It still haven’t won in this stadium (in the league). Hopefully this weekend is the chance to do it.”