Ayoze Perez reveals his view on Newcastle United’s FA Cup campaign

Ayoze Perez paid tribute to Newcastle United’s travelling fans – after capping a memorable night for them at Ewood Park with a goal.

Perez netted in Tuesday night’s 4-2 FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers.

The forward, an extra-time substitute, netted Newcastle’s fourth goal at Ewood, where the club was backed by more than 2,000 fans for the third-round replay.

“I was happy to score,” said Perez, who is likely to return to the starting XI for Saturday’s Premier League home game against Cardiff City.

“Obviously, it was important for us to go through. We’re fighting for relegation in the Premier League and lets see how it goes.

“They are always supporting us, Tuesday night away from home they are still supporting us, and we gave them a good result.

“Hopefully, we can keep going.”

Sean Longsatff and Callum Roberts netted in the first half against Blackburn.

“I’m really happy for the young players,” said 25-year-old. “I was in their situation a couple of years ago, so hopefully there’s more to come from them.”

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez and his staff are assessing Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark, who suffered injuries against Blackburn.

“We have to wait and see how they are,” said Benitez. “Ciaran Clark has a knock on his knee. Jamaal, it seems, was feeling his hamstring.

“We will see. It seems that it was not very serious, but he couldn’t carry on. In a couple of days we will have a better idea. At the moment, it’s too early.”