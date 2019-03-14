Ayoze Perez reveals what's 'obvious' about his future as he reflects on his five years at Newcastle United

Ayoze Perez hopes to return to Spain to play in La Liga in the future.

Perez netted twice in Newcastle United's 3-2 win over Everton last weekend.

And two more goals would make Perez the club's outright 10th-highest scorer in Premier League history.

Perez, signed from Tenerife in 2014, has spoken to Spanish publication Marca about his form, Rafa Benitez, his international hopes and a return to Spain.

Asked if he hopes to play in La Liga one day, the 25-year-old said: "Yes. I'm very grateful to Newcastle, but it's obvious that someday I would like to come back and play in LaLiga."

More to follow