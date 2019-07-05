Ayoze Perez sends classy message to Newcastle United fans
Ayoze Perez has delivered an emotional farewell message to Newcastle United fans after joining Leicester City in a £30million deal.
The forward has signed a four-year contract at the King Power Stadium after the club activated his buyout clause at St James’s Park.
Perez – who had joined Newcastle from Tenerfie as an unknown five years ago – said goodbye through a video he posted on Twitter.
"The time has come to say goodbye,” said the 25-year-old.
“I would like to write a few words of gratitude for the club, city and the supporters who have been such an important part of my career and personal life.
"Firstly, thanks to the people who placed faith in me and for giving me the chance to play in the Premier League. I would also like to acknowledge every coach, team-mate and employee who I have been with during my time at Newcastle.
“I have learned a lot from all of them, and shared many experiences, that helped me grow as a footballer and a person.
"I leave as a man, but I arrived as a boy and for this I can only be grateful to a great club, great supporters and a beautiful city which cared for me from the moment I arrived.
"Never forget I will carry on being Geordie. I feel like I’m an Academy graduate. I will always be happy to be given the opportunity of fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League."