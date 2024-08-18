'Back soon' - Former Newcastle United talent pays emotional tribute after 'horror' injury

Newcastle United academy star Elliot Anderson, now of Nottingham Forest, has taken to social media to pay tribute after one of his teammates suffered an opening day injury.

Anderson was in many ways a sacrificial lamb for Newcastle and Eddie Howe this summer, as the player was sold to Forest in a deal which saw the Magpies comply with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules just before the late Dune deadline.

It was a decision, although seemingly necessary, that proved deeply unpopular with Newcastle fans, with Anderson, a Geordie, very much seen as ‘one of their own’.

Response team staff hold up a cover as Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth (obscured) and Danilo of Nottingham Forest (obscured) receive medical treatment during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and AFC Bournemouth at City Ground on August 17, 2024 in Nottingham, England.Response team staff hold up a cover as Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth (obscured) and Danilo of Nottingham Forest (obscured) receive medical treatment during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and AFC Bournemouth at City Ground on August 17, 2024 in Nottingham, England.
Response team staff hold up a cover as Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth (obscured) and Danilo of Nottingham Forest (obscured) receive medical treatment during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and AFC Bournemouth at City Ground on August 17, 2024 in Nottingham, England. | Getty Images

The Scotland youth international, from Whitley Bay, has hit the ground running at his new club and made his Premier League debut for Forest in the 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth.

However, the match was marred somewhat, early doors, by what has been described as a ‘horror’ injury suffered by Forest’s Brazilian midfielder Danilo.

The incident occurred when Danilo challenged former Sunderland winger Antoine Semenyo for the ball in the air. The player then landed awkwardly on his left leg. The match was paused for around ten minutes while he received treatment.

Security staff then entered the field to put coverings around the player before he was stretchered off.

And Anderson, who was a late sub in the game, took to his Instagram to wish his teammate well.

He said: “A point in the right direction! Praying for you @daniillo_10 ❤️.” Danilo has also taken to socials to let fans know he is well. He said: "Hey guys. I'm just stopping by to say that I'm fine, thank God, and I'm already home.

"We'll be back soon. Thank you for all the messages of support."

