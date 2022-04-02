Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action tomorrow afternoon as they face the tough trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Magpies form has dipped a little bit after such an impressive start to 2022, while Spurs have won five of their previous seven matches.

The reverse fixture resulted in a dramatic 3-2 win for the London club, with Callum Wilson’s second minute opener ruled out by a hat-trick of first half goals.

The Magpies are all but safe from relegation after their impressive unbeaten run, but could potentially leapfrog Brighton into 13th if they can upset Tottenham this weekend.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Tottenham planning Leeds United swoop Tottenham are preparing a surprise offer for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison this summer. The Whites signed the 25-year-old from Man City for £11 million last summer. (The Telegraph)

2. West Ham slap bargain £12.4m price tag on defender West Ham are reportedly prepared to part ways with Issa Diop for only £12.4 million this summer. Lyon have been linked with the Frenchman in recent weeks. (Foot Mercato)

3. Arsenal cool interest in England international Arsenal have steered away from the possibility of signing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer. The Gunners are desperate to bring in a forward but are exploring other options. (Football Insider)

4. Red Devils to offer bumper contract to Barcelona defender Manchester United are eager to sign Barcelona's Ronald Araujo this summer and are prepared to pay him £130k per week. The 23-year-old currently earns around €1m per season with the La Liga giants. (AS)