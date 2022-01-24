BBC pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Jonjo Shelvey could save Newcastle United a “great deal of money in the transfer market” if he can continue the show the form he displayed in his match-winning turn against Leeds United on Saturday.

The Toon midfielder was on target with a pinpoint free-kick that caught out Leeds stopper Illan Meslier and handed Eddie Howe’s men a vital 1-0 victory.

That result was only the Magpies’ second win of the campaign, and helped to lift them to within one point of safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on Saturday’s clash at Elland Road, Crooks singled out Shelvey for praise, as well as emphasising how important the 29-year-old could be for his side in their battle to avoid the drop this term.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the pundit said: “What a result this was for Newcastle. To go toe to toe with Leeds having seen how they dismantled West Ham recently was as brave as it was impressive.

“I said the last time I selected Shelvey for my team that he looked fitter than I had seen him for some time and in the mood. I also said it could save Eddie Howe a great deal of money in the transfer market if he could keep this lad level headed and retaining a sense of responsibility.