'Beautiful, that' - Newcastle United fans impressed as club provide first look at new 21/22 training kit
Newcastle United have given fans a first glimpse of their new Castore training kit – which has gone down extremely well on social media.
The Magpies announced the highly innovative sportswear brand as their latest kit supplier last week after the deal with Puma expired.
On Tuesday morning, most of Steve Bruce’s squad returned for pre-season and were pictured wearing the new blue training kit, as modelled by striker Callum Wilson.
While fans wait for the unveiling of the 2021/22 home and away kits, they feel the impressive training kit design is a promising sign.
@Jack_Rogers97: If the kits are as nice as the training top then phwoarr take everything in my bank account.
@PDProudlock: The new training gear looks really good.
@shawwal_96: HURRY UP AND RELEASE THIS IN STORES BECAUSE I'M DEFFO BUYING
@OfficialTozzey: Okay this is very nice
@McgeeFrazer: Training kit is pure lush!
@NUFCChazo: Tell ya what that’s quite nice.
@MasonNUFC_: Beautiful that.
@Pooliemags1Ttv: Ooooo fancy #nufc.