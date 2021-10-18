'Been there and done it' - Danny Murphy tips veteran English manager for Newcastle United job

Roy Hodgson. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Magpies have been heavily touted for a change in the dugout ever since their Saudi-funded buyout was completed a little over a week ago.

A number of high profile names – including the likes of Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard – have been linked, but despite mounting speculation, Bruce was still in charge for Sunday’s 3-2 defeat against Tottenham at St. James’ Park.

Assuming he is eventually relieved of his duties, however, Murphy is of the opinion that former Crystal Palace boss Hodgson could be the perfect candidate to steer the Toon Army through a looming relegation battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I know for sure the players would like him and be onboard with him. You can’t not.

"He’s been there and done it. He took Palace from an impossible position – they were in a much worse position than Newcastle, by the way – and kept them up comfortably. He knows what he’s doing, he’s been in many relegation fights from his time at Fulham, time at West Brom.

"And of course, with his age and with Newcastle want to do, it is a short term thing, but the other option is to try and go out and get the man you want to move the club forward and give them the project long term. But which top manager is going to want to take that risk right now?