Euro Sports in the heart of Tokyo has undergone a Newcastle makeover for the third kit launch. On the eve of the launch, The Magpies posted a video showing Newcastle United graphics, Adidas logos and the retro 1983 to 1988 club crest with the light green colouring that will feature on the upcoming third kit displayed on the advertising boards at the iconic Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo.

The official kit launch followed at 9am (BST) on Tuesday morning, showing a white shirt with a black and green trim as well as a retro club crest that was introduced the same year as the club’s previous visit to Japan.

Newcastle will wear the shirt during their match against Yokohama F. Marinos in Tokyo on Saturday (11am kick-off BST). The third shirt is inspired by Newcastle’s 1999-00 away shirt with a ‘minimalist aesthetic’ and iconic Adidas three stripes on the shoulders.

Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Newcastle United Football Club, said: “Adidas has a deep understanding of Newcastle United's DNA, and that is clear to see in the design of our new third kit.

"From the use of the club's nostalgic 1980s crest, through to a design evoking Sir Bobby Robson's team at the turn of the millennium, it is an innovative approach to a classic kit.

"We look forward to seeing the team wearing it for the first time in Japan, and to seeing our fans around the world wearing their colours with pride across the exciting season ahead."

Newcastle still have one kit yet to be confirmed with the 2024-25 away shirt set to be announced next month. It is inspired by the 1995-96 away kit. The Magpies announced a five-year kit deal with Adidas this summer worth upwards of £30million per-season.

Here are 17 images from Newcastle United’s kit launch in Tokyo this morning...