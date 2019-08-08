Belgian club to rival Newcastle United for Brazilian's signature
Belgian outfit Club Brugge have entered the race to sign midfield target Thiago Maia.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 10:20
The Brazilian has been linked with a deadline day switch to St James’s Park, with reports claiming United have tabled a loan offer for the player.
Het Nieuwsblad claiming the Belgian side joining the Magpies and Genoa in the hunt for the Brazil under-23 international, currently of Lille.
United currently have Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Ki Sung-yeung and Jack Colback on their books in midfield.