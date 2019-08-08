Belgian club to rival Newcastle United for Brazilian's signature

Belgian outfit Club Brugge have entered the race to sign midfield target Thiago Maia.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 10:20
FARO, PORTUGAL - JULY 20: LOSC Lille midfielder Thiago Maia from Brazil during the match between FC Porto v LOSC Lille for Algarve Football Cup 2018 at Estadio do Algarve on July 20, 2018 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has been linked with a deadline day switch to St James’s Park, with reports claiming United have tabled a loan offer for the player.

Het Nieuwsblad claiming the Belgian side joining the Magpies and Genoa in the hunt for the Brazil under-23 international, currently of Lille.

United currently have Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Ki Sung-yeung and Jack Colback on their books in midfield.