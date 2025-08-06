Newcastle United transfer news: The very latest on Benjamin Sesko’s proposed transfer move to Manchester United.

The long running transfer saga involving Newcastle United, Manchester United and Benjamin Sesko looks like it has concluded with the Slovenian choosing a move to Old Trafford this summer. Sesko was the subject of two club-record bids from the Magpies who had looked to get a deal for the 22-year-old sealed in quick fashion.

However, the Red Devils responded to those bids from Tyneside with a move of their own on Tuesday, leaving Sesko with a straight pick of the two clubs. In a slight twist to the saga, Newcastle United have reportedly not yet received official word from Sesko’s camp that a move to St James’ Park is off and, unlike their bid, Manchester United’s has not been accepted by the Bunesliga side.

An adjustment in the structure of that offer, though, will likely lead to Sesko eventually becoming a Red Devils player.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United

Much of the talk surrounding Manchester United’s interest in Sesko revolved around the reports that they would not submit a bid for the player until they had confirmation from his camp that he was interested in a move. Newcastle United looked to leverage that stance and swoop from under their noses before they had the chance to get the financial aspects of a deal in place.

However, that ploy ultimately forced the Red Devils to act with even more haste and secure Sesko’s signature. Providing another update on the deal on Thursday, Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘Benjamin Šeško has reached total agreement with Manchester United on personal terms. Contract until June 2030. Šeško wants to join United, clear feeling revealed yesterday here. Never gave similar indication to other clubs. Club to club talks with RB Leipzig continue.’

What’s next for Newcastle United after Benjamin Sesko rejection?

Newcastle United now, quite simply, must reject any and all advances for Alexander Isak and find a way to reintegrate the Swedish international into first-team matters. Isak has not featured at all during pre-season but as the club’s only recognised senior striker, he must now get his fitness levels built up to feature at Villa Park on the opening day of the season.

That may mean that he is forced to swallow some boos and jeers from the crowd either on Friday or Saturday. The optics of selling Isak to a Premier League rival with no replacement through the door will be worse for the club than the sound of their talisman receiving a few heckles from his own fans.

A new contract with a clause that allows him to leave next summer if triggered could be the way forward - but keeping Isak cannot be Newcastle’s sole focus on the striker front over the next few weeks. They have to bring in cover for the Swedish international.

Yoane Wissa’s name has followed them around all summer, but Brentford’s reluctance to sanction a deal until they can get a replacement mirrors the Magpies’ stance on their own talisman. Wissa would serve as a very good deputy for Isak and has already proven he can score goals in the Premier League.

With at least eight Champions League matches to play next season, six of which come before the January transfer window opens, failing to sign a back-up to Isak is simply unfathomable. Selling Isak without an obvious replacement - that would be a season killer before the campaign has even got going.