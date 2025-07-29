Newcastle United transfer news: Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer, but Manchester United have also shown an interest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko have reportedly been handed a huge boost following reports that Manchester United have turned their attentions elsewhere this summer. Sesko has emerged as the Magpies’ number one target to replace Alexander Isak this summer.

Isak is wanted by Liverpool and whilst the Magpies insist he is not for sale this summer, they are planning for the possibility that Isak leaves St James’ Park before the transfer window closes. Sesko, who has been heavily-linked with a big-money move to the Premier League in recent seasons, could be the man they turn to to replace the Swedish international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United are working on a move for Sesko with a big week coming up in their hopes of sealing a deal for the Slovenian: ‘Key week for Benjamin Šeško’s future as Manchester United also approached his camp to ask for deal conditions.’ Romano posted on X. ‘Newcastle presented their project to Šeško last week, ready to bid if player accepts. Šeško, expected to decide his future soon.’

Benjamin Sesko transfer developments

The threat of Manchester United hijacking another transfer this summer will worry Newcastle United supporters who have already seen Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo move to Old Trafford. Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, James Trafford and Hugo Ekitike have also all moved to their Premier League rivals - and concerns that Sesko may follow have been rife on social media.

However, there has been some hope offered to the Magpies, with the Mirror reporting that the Red Devils have instead turned their attention towards signing Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins this summer. They report that Watkins is their ‘number one target’ this summer and whilst they remain interested in Sesko, Newcastle United are believed to be frontrunners to his signature.

Reports from Germany have detailed that Sesko is likely to prefer a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park this summer, however, that deal would rely on the Red Devils matching Newcastle United’s offer for the striker. Both clubs value Sesko less than Leipzig, however, there could be movement on a transfer as the window rolls on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Manchester United’s current reticence in signing Sesko, particularly if they view a move for Watkins as their priority, would then give the Magpies the green light to firm up their interest in the Slovenian into a concrete bid. Sesko, who turned 22 at the end of March, scored 21 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season with 13 of those came in the Bundesliga, whilst four apiece came in DFB Pokal and the Champions League.

Last week, it was reported by Romano that Sesko had a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with his club - one that can be triggered by a limited number of clubs this summer. On Sesko, Romano posted on X: ‘There’s gentlemen agreement between Benjamin Šeško and RB Leipzig. The price tag for limited clubs could be reduced to range of €70-80m plus €5-10m add-ons. This is only valid for few clubs considered “special” by Šeško.’