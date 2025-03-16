Bruno Guimaraes has become the first man in 69 years to lift a major trophy for Newcastle United at Wembley.

The Brazilian captained Newcastle United at Wembley and after ending the 2023 final in tears, had his name in lights in the capital as he helped the Magpies defeat Liverpool 2-1. Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak gave them a 2-0 lead and whilst Federico Chiesa’s late strike made it a nervy last few minutes or so, the Magpies were able to hold on and get the party started.

Guimaraes, who lifted the trophy alongside Kieran Trippier high into the Wembley sky, is a favourite on Tyneside and dedicated Sunday’s win to the fans, to whom he will forever be a legend: “It's all for these fans,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports. “They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history.

"We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

“I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it's like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

“This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He text me before the game. I'm so emotional today."