This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United this season.

Although the Magpies have had to settle for back-to-back goalless draws in their last two outings, they still sit pretty in third place in the Premier League with just-shy of half the season played.

Their superb start to the season has got supporters very excited about what could be in store at St James’s Park when the season comes to a close in May. Dreams of European football are beginning to develop on Tyneside - but does the supercomputer believe they will remain in the top four at the end of the campaign?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions courtesy of FiveThirtyEight to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish in the 2022/23 Premier League table.

1. Nottingham Forest Predicted finish = 20th, predicted points = 32 (-39 GD), chances of relegation = 59% Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth Predicted finish = 19th, predicted points = 33 (-38 GD), chances of relegation = 56% Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. Wolves Predicted finish = 18th, predicted points = 34 (-28 GD), chances of relegation = 47% Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

4. Everton Predicted finish = 17th, predicted points = 34 (-24 GD), chances of relegation = 48% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales