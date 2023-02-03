This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United this season.

Newcastle United currently sit in third place in the Premier League and are through to their first major cup final in almost a quarter of a century.

Built upon a rock solid defence that have conceded less goals than any other side this season, the Magpies are genuine challengers for a european spot.

They have lost just once in the league this season and are unbeaten at all competitions at St James’s Park.

But will Eddie Howe’s side be able to maintain this momentum throughout the rest of the season?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions courtesy of FiveThirtyEight to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish in the 2022/23 Premier League table.

Where do you think Newcastle will finish this season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . 20) Everton Predicted finish = 20th, predicted points = 30 (-28 GD), chances of relegation = 68% Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2 . 19) AFC Bournemouth Predicted finish = 19th, predicted points = 31 (-40 GD), chances of relegation = 66% Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3 . 18) Southampton Predicted finish = 18th, predicted points = 33 (-29 GD), chances of relegation = 51% Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

4 . 17) Wolves Predicted finish = 17th, predicted points = 36 (-27 GD), chances of relegation = 37% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales