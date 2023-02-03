News you can trust since 1849
This is what the supercomputer predicts for Newcastle United this season (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Best fan photos as supercomputer predicts stunning Newcastle United, Leeds and Everton finishing positions - gallery

This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United this season.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Newcastle United currently sit in third place in the Premier League and are through to their first major cup final in almost a quarter of a century.

Built upon a rock solid defence that have conceded less goals than any other side this season, the Magpies are genuine challengers for a european spot.

They have lost just once in the league this season and are unbeaten at all competitions at St James’s Park.

But will Eddie Howe’s side be able to maintain this momentum throughout the rest of the season?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions courtesy of FiveThirtyEight to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish in the 2022/23 Premier League table.

Where do you think Newcastle will finish this season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. 20) Everton

Predicted finish = 20th, predicted points = 30 (-28 GD), chances of relegation = 68%

Photo: Alex Pantling

2. 19) AFC Bournemouth

Predicted finish = 19th, predicted points = 31 (-40 GD), chances of relegation = 66%

Photo: Ryan Pierse

3. 18) Southampton

Predicted finish = 18th, predicted points = 33 (-29 GD), chances of relegation = 51%

Photo: Michael Steele

4. 17) Wolves

Predicted finish = 17th, predicted points = 36 (-27 GD), chances of relegation = 37%

Photo: Naomi Baker

