‘Performance of the season’ – Newcastle United player ratings as man of the match outshines Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-1 at St James’s Park on Easter Sunday - but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 4:35 pm

Ademola Lookman gave Leicester an early lead following a well-worked corner routine before Bruno Guimaraes drew the Magpies level with his first St James’s Park goal.

Guimaraes then nicked three points deep into stoppage time with a header from Joe Willock’s deflected cross to secure the three points.

Here are our player ratings from the match...

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Could have done possibly better for Leicester’s opener despite the shot coming through a crowd of bodies. Made a couple of comfortable saves.

2. Matt Targett - 7

Got forward well and had a back-post header saved. Steady.

3. Dan Burn - 7

Picked up a knock early on but was steady away after that. Made a mess of a good chance from a corner late on.

4. Fabian Schar - 7

Got the ball forward out from the back and almost set Joelinton up with a fine pass.

