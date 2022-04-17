Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-1 at St James’s Park on Easter Sunday - but how did the players fare?

Ademola Lookman gave Leicester an early lead following a well-worked corner routine before Bruno Guimaraes drew the Magpies level with his first St James’s Park goal.

Guimaraes then nicked three points deep into stoppage time with a header from Joe Willock’s deflected cross to secure the three points.

Here are our player ratings from the match...

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Could have done possibly better for Leicester's opener despite the shot coming through a crowd of bodies. Made a couple of comfortable saves. Photo: Ian MacNicol

2. Matt Targett - 7 Got forward well and had a back-post header saved. Steady. Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Dan Burn - 7 Picked up a knock early on but was steady away after that. Made a mess of a good chance from a corner late on. Photo: Stu Forster

4. Fabian Schar - 7 Got the ball forward out from the back and almost set Joelinton up with a fine pass. Photo: Ian MacNicol