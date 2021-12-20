Big Newcastle United Survey: Have YOUR say on January, how many players need to arrive and how much needs to be spent

With Newcastle battling relegation, next month is set to be key in the club’s fight for survival.

Our survey will run for a week and we want your views on how much should be spent, how many players signed and which key positions.

Big NUFC Survey.

Boss Eddie Howe hopes to strengthen the relegation-threatened club’s squad next month but he also believes he can get more out of the players he inherited.

"I believe in the players – I’ve said that from day one,” said Howe. “Nothing has changed my mind.

"We need to consistently improve. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I do believe there’s a lot of talent in the squad. There are areas we’re really focusing on, and trying to get more out of the players.

"January, there may be one two players that can improve the squad, but I don’t think that has to be our main focus. Our main focus has to be getting more out of the players.”

Newcastle United fans. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

We’ll publish the results in full next week.

