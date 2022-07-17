Where does Newcastle United's purchase of Sven Botman rank alongside the biggest transfers made by every Premier League club this summer? (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been a busy summer transfer window so far in the Premier League and, for once, Newcastle United are playing their part.

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 10:13 am

Matt Targett’s loan move was made into a permanent deal before England goalkeeper Nick Pope was signed from Burnley.

But their biggest deal to-date has been the capture of Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille.

Despite great interest from AC Milan, Newcastle finally got a deal for Botman over the line after pursuing him since January.

But where does the deal for Botman rank compared to the highest transfer fees paid by every club this summer?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the biggest reported transfer fees paid for players by every Premier League club so far this summer to see where Newcastle United’s capture of Botman ranks.

1. Leicester City

No transfers made so far this summer

2. Bournemouth

Top transfer of the summer so far = Joe Rothwell/Ryan Fredericks - free transfer

3. Everton

Top transfer of the summer so far = James Tarkowski - free transfer

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

Top transfer of the summer so far = Julio Enciso - £10.44m

