Matt Targett’s loan move was made into a permanent deal before England goalkeeper Nick Pope was signed from Burnley.

But their biggest deal to-date has been the capture of Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille.

Despite great interest from AC Milan, Newcastle finally got a deal for Botman over the line after pursuing him since January.

But where does the deal for Botman rank compared to the highest transfer fees paid by every club this summer?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the biggest reported transfer fees paid for players by every Premier League club so far this summer to see where Newcastle United’s capture of Botman ranks.

1. Leicester City No transfers made so far this summer

2. Bournemouth Top transfer of the summer so far = Joe Rothwell/Ryan Fredericks - free transfer

3. Everton Top transfer of the summer so far = James Tarkowski - free transfer

4. Brighton & Hove Albion Top transfer of the summer so far = Julio Enciso - £10.44m