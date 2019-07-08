Bin Zayed Group issue statement on Newcastle United takeover as they 'finalise' deal
The Bin Zayed Group have issued a fresh statement on their efforts to takeover Newcastle United.
The Dubai-based group claimed that it had “agreed terms” on a £350 takeover in late May.
However, since then there has been silence from Sheikh Khaled’s group – and the club, which was put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley in October 2017.
And fans of the managerless club – Rafa Benitez left on June 30 when his contract expired after talks with Ashley broke down – have voiced concerns over a perceived lack of progress.
The group has today issued a statement through Peter Redding, a Dubai-based journalist.
It read: "Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves. We have completed every aspect required in a takeover process. Press claims of no bids or Premier League approval processes are simply untrue.
“The current owners have cooperated amicably throughout this process, and if a deal is not forthcoming, it will not be due to lack of effort from both parties.”
Newcastle are the only club yet to make a signing this summer. The club last week sold forward Ayoze Perez to Leicester City for £30million, while striker Salomon Rondon – who spent last season on loan at United – is not expected to return. Manchester United are set to bid for midfielder Sean Longstaff.
Meanwhile, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has reportedly rejected an approach from Newcastle to succeed Benitez at St James’s Park.