Bin Zayed Group respond to Newcastle United takeover claim
The Bin Zayed Group have insisted that they DO have a bid on the table for Newcastle United.
Sheikh Khaled’s group claimed that they had “agreed terms” on a £350million deal to buy the for-sale club in May.
At the time, they said: “Terms have been agreed between us and Mike Ashley. These terms have been reflected in a document, signed by both parties, which has been forwarded to the Premier League.
"The so-called fit-and-proper Premier League process is a standard procedure which will take time, and we are doing all we can to assist the Premier League during this process.”
However, United fans, angered by the departure of manager Rafa Benitez last week, have voiced concerns over a perceived lack of progress on a takeover, and Dubai-based journalist Peter Redding given an update on social media after speaking to the Bin Zayed Group today.
Redding tweeted: “Contrary to some media outlets reporting there is no bid on the table, BZG have stated this is ‘simply not true’.”
The Bin Zayed Group had been expected to issue a statement this week. Redding added: “Also pushed them on statement – ‘incoming’ was all I was told. For the sake of all fans, the two parties need to finalise this and communicate.”
Meanwhile, Newcastle have made no comment since news of the takeover broke.
The bulk of the club’s players reported back for the start of pre-season training yesterday ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy in China.