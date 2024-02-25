Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United early FA Cup team news: Ten ruled out, two doubts

Newcastle United will hope to recover from their heavy defeat at Arsenal and keep alive their hopes of ending their long wait for major silverware when they visit Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe's side were outbattled and overpowered by the title chasing Gunners at the Emirates on Saturday night as their own push for a place in European competition next season took another blow. But there was a major positive for the Magpies boss as midfielder Joe Willock finally made his return from injury and showed just why he has been such a big miss by grabbing what was a consolation goal against his former club.

With all eyes now on Ewood Park and United's attempts to reach the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 18 seasons. Ahead of the meeting with the Championship club, The Gazette looks at the team news from both sides as Howe hopes for more good news on the injury front.

1 . OUT: Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) Rankin-Costello is not yet expected to return from a hamstring injury. Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) Pickering is not expected to return from a hamstring injury until next month. Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers) Leonard remains on the sidelines with a back injury. Photo Sales