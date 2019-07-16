Bob Moncur reveals his view on Newcastle United's managerial talks
Bob Moncur hopes Newcastle United make a managerial appointment “the sooner the better”.
The club has been in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over a compensation package for Steve Bruce and his staff.
And Bruce could yet be appointed in time to take charge of Saturday’s Premier League Asia Trophy fixture against Manchester City or West Ham United in Shanghai. The club is reportedly ready to pay £4million in compensation to land the 58-year-old and his backroom team.
Asked about the situation, Moncur said: “I think everybody hopes something develops, so that everybody knows where they’re going. There are all sorts of rumours. There’ll be a decision made somewhere along the line, and you get on with it.
“Most importantly, the (the players) have got to be professional and do their job. I don’t think there’s anything the players can do to change any decisions that have been made. There’s got to be a solution – the sooner the better.”
Moncur – who celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Fairs Cup win last month – feels that the time is right for the club to visit China.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Moncur. “Coming here is great for us, and it’s good to spread the word.”
On the Wolves game, Moncur added: “It’s about getting the players fit and getting ready for the real thing. I wouldn’t read too much into the result either way.”