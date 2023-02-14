To mark the occasion, the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and wider football community are coming together to remember his life and contributions to football under the Bobby ‘90 umbrella.

Sir Bobby’s widow, Lady Elsie, said: “Bob really loved his birthdays and he’d talk about them for weeks ahead of the day. He’d be just the same if he was here to celebrate his 90th and I wish he was.

“It’s wonderful that so many people are remembering Bob this week and celebrating what he achieved, in football and through his cancer foundation. It means so much to me that our foundation continues to go from strength-to-strength because I know how much good we’re doing.

Professor Ruth Plummer (centre, front) and the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre team, Northern Centre for Cancer Care, Newcastle

“It was very personal to Bob and all the family are involved. We’ve had such marvellous support from football and I know Bob would just want us all to keep going with it.”

Since the launch of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in 2008, over £18million has been raised to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer. Their work directly benefits cancer patients in the north east and Cumbria.

A special Sir Bobby fanzine has also been created and will feature contributions from football fans, Sir Bobby Robson Foundation Patron George Caulkin and former England striker Gary Lineker.

Charlotte Robson, who edited the fanzine, said: “Everyone who has contributed to this fanzine poured their heart and soul into it.

“We’re very proud that it reflects Sir Bobby’s life as a whole, within football and beyond. Every article shines a light on a different element of Sir Bobby’s life and the amazing influence he had, and continues to have through his charity.

“We always knew we wanted to raise money for his cancer foundation and when we received a very moving article for the fanzine from a patient getting treatment at the Sir Bobby Centre, we knew we’d done the right thing. We’re hoping it will be a huge success and do Sir Bobby proud.”