Newcastle United news: Former Newcastle United academy star and Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark is set to join Celtic.

Former Newcastle United academy star Bobby Clark is reportedly set to join Celtic in a move worth around £6m. Bobby is son of former Magpies and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark and rose through the ranks at Newcastle United, before joining Liverpool during the dying days of Mike Ashley’s time as owner of the club.

Aged 16 at the time, Clark had spent seven years in the academy ranks at St James’ Park but moved to Liverpool where it appeared there was a more clear pathway into the first-team. Taking to Instagram confirming his departure at the time, Clark wrote: “Thank you to all the staff and my teammates at @nufc for an incredible 7 years and everything you’ve done to guide me to where I am today. You’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

During his time on Merseyside, Clark made 14 appearances for the senior side, including five in the Premier League during Jurgen Klopp’s final season in the Anfield dugout. Clark also scored in the Europa League during a 6-1 win over Sparta Prague that season and also featured in their Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley, but was then subsequently sold to RB Salzburg in August 2024 for around £10m.

Clark joined Salzburg to reunite with Pep Lijnders whom he had worked under whilst at Anfield. He made 25 appearances during his first season in Austria, but ended the campaign as a bit-part player after Lijnders had been dismissed by the Red Bull organisation.

He was then allowed to join Derby County on-loan this summer. The 20-year-old has made ten appearances for the Rams to date, but from January is expected to be playing his football north of the border.

Bobby Clark to join Celtic when January transfer window opens

According to the Times , Clark will move to the reigning Scottish champions when the January transfer window opens, with Celtic parting with £6m to sign him on a permanent basis from RB Salzburg. Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership table behind Hearts.

Whilst Clark will not head to Celtic with a wealth of experience under his belt, he has featured in the top-flight of England and Austria - and played in some memorable games during those brief minutes of senior football. His Premier League came during Liverpool’s last-gasp and controversial win over Nottingham Forest back in March 2024 where Darwin Nunez netted a 90+9th minute winner to seal all three points for the Reds.

“Oh, a great way for it to end!” said Clark reflecting on his debut to LFC TV . “Obviously I was grateful to get my first Premier League start.

“When I came off, obviously things were out of my control. But I knew that something was coming and [to do that] late was top!”

He continued: “It’s mad but I always had the feeling we were going to do something with the top players we’ve got in the front of the pitch, and Alexis [Mac Allister] with the calmness at the end and Darwin putting it in, it was top!”