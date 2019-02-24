Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is one of the favourites to replace Leicester manager Claude Puel.

Bookies odds on Rafa Benitez becoming new Leicester boss as Celtic's Brendan Rodgers also heavily tipped

Leicester have sacked manager Claude Puel after 16 months in charge - and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is one of the favourites to replace him.

But what are the chances of the Spaniard, who is out of contract at the end of the season, leaving St James's Park for the King Power? We take a look at who bookmakers BetVictor are tipping to replace Puel and where Benitez features on the list.

The former Foxes boss is an outsider to return to the King Power Stadium following spells at Derby and Belgiun side Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

1. Nigel Pearson - 25/1

Allardyce has been out of work after he was sacked by Everton last summer. Despite guiding the Toffees to an eighth-place finish Allardyce was criticised for his style of play on Merseyside.

2. Sam Allardyce - 16/1

Despite a slight dip this season, Dyche continues to do an excellent job at Burnley who are once again holding their own in the top-flight.

3. Sean Dyche - 12/1

Lennon is also in work at SPL side Hibernian. He has connections with Leicester after playing over 150 games for the club.

4. Neil Lennon - 6/1

