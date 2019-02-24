Bookies odds on Rafa Benitez becoming new Leicester boss as Celtic's Brendan Rodgers also heavily tipped

But what are the chances of the Spaniard, who is out of contract at the end of the season, leaving St James's Park for the King Power? We take a look at who bookmakers BetVictor are tipping to replace Puel and where Benitez features on the list.

1. Nigel Pearson - 25/1 The former Foxes boss is an outsider to return to the King Power Stadium following spells at Derby and Belgiun side Oud-Heverlee Leuven. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Sam Allardyce - 16/1 Allardyce has been out of work after he was sacked by Everton last summer. Despite guiding the Toffees to an eighth-place finish Allardyce was criticised for his style of play on Merseyside. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Sean Dyche - 12/1 Despite a slight dip this season, Dyche continues to do an excellent job at Burnley who are once again holding their own in the top-flight. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Neil Lennon - 6/1 Lennon is also in work at SPL side Hibernian. He has connections with Leicester after playing over 150 games for the club. jpimedia Buy a Photo

