Newcastle United head into the international break still to taste victory so far this season and bookmakers believe Bruce could pay the price for his side’s poor start.

Despite his reiteration this week that he will not walk away from the job, defeat to Wolves has heaped pressure on the Newcastle boss.

On Friday Bruce said: "I keep getting asked the same question, and I keep telling you I’m not going to walk away from it.”

Watford have already reacted, sacking Xisco Munoz just seven games into his tenure as a Premier League manager.

With one manager already down and almost one-fifth of the season complete, who do the bookies think will be the next manager to get the sack?

Here, we have listed the 10 managers that the bookies think may be looking over their shoulder in the next few weeks:

1. Marcelo Bielsa A slow-start to the season for Leeds prompted a small amount of speculation that Bielsa’s job may be threatened. However, Leeds have seemingly started to turn the tide and are looking forward to yet another exciting season of BielsaBall. SkyBet: 18/1, Betfair: 25/1, Paddy Power: 25/1 Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Brendan Rodgers Balancing European and domestic football has been a struggle this season so far for Leicester as they find themselves in the bottom-half. SkyBet: 16/1, Betfair: 19/1, Paddy Power: 19/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Patrick Vieira Replacing the experienced Roy Hodgson with a rather inexperienced Vieira was a risk by the Palace board, but right now, it looks like the risk is paying off. SkyBet: 16/1, Betfair: 14/1, Paddy Power: 14/1 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4. Bruno Lage Wolves’ slow start to the season had many believing Lage could be the first casualty of the season, however, their form has picked up with back-to-back Premier League victories. SkyBet: 10/1, Betfair: 14/1, Paddy Power: 14/1 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales