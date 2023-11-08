29 brilliant Newcastle United fan photos at Borussia Dortmund - spot anyone you know?

While it was a disappointing night for Newcastle United against Borussia Dortmund, fans certainly made the most of the Champions League trip.

Newcastle are left with a mountain to climb in Group F after consecutive defeats to Dortmund. Tuesday night's match saw the Bundesliga side claim a 2-0 win with goals in either half from Niclas Fullkurg and Julian Brandt.

In spite of that, an estimated 20,000 Newcastle supporters made the trip to Germany despite the club only receiving an away allocation of less than 4,000. Many members of the Toon Army were behind enemy lines in the home end of the Signal Iduna Park.

With match tickets in the away end priced from just £16.50, Newcastle fans displayed a banner thanking Dortmund for the reasonable prices for the match, stating "twenty's plenty."

While supporters had little to cheer about on the night, they were in fine voice ahead of the game as they flocked to the Alter Markt square in the centre of Dortmund ahead of the match.

Thousands of Newcastle fans, including former players such as Matty Longstaff, Michael Chopra and Ryan Taylor were all spotted enjoying the pre-match party.

