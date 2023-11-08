Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has reacted to the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

Niclas Fullkurg and Julian Brandt scored in either half to put the Bundesliga side in a strong position to qualify for the last-16 while Newcastle's chances of progression took a significant hit.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies are three points off the qualification places with two games left against Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan to come.

Following the match, United co-owner Ghodoussi took to social media to post: "Not the result we wanted, but the boys gave it their all. Fine margins were the difference. "Thank you to all of you who travelled to support us. Safe travels back. #HWTL #NUFC."

Around 20,000 Newcastle supporters made the trip to Germany for the match despite the club having an away allocation of less than 4,000. Many United fans were based in the home end for the game though they had little to cheer about on the night at the Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund are the only side to have beaten Newcastle in their last 13 matches in all competitions as they now prepare to return to Premier League action at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off).