Mehrdad Ghodoussi's 31-word Newcastle United message after what he saw at Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle United: Mehrdad Ghodoussi reacts to Champions League defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has reacted to the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund.
Niclas Fullkurg and Julian Brandt scored in either half to put the Bundesliga side in a strong position to qualify for the last-16 while Newcastle's chances of progression took a significant hit.
The Magpies are three points off the qualification places with two games left against Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan to come.
Following the match, United co-owner Ghodoussi took to social media to post: "Not the result we wanted, but the boys gave it their all. Fine margins were the difference. "Thank you to all of you who travelled to support us. Safe travels back. #HWTL #NUFC."
Around 20,000 Newcastle supporters made the trip to Germany for the match despite the club having an away allocation of less than 4,000. Many United fans were based in the home end for the game though they had little to cheer about on the night at the Signal Iduna Park.
Dortmund are the only side to have beaten Newcastle in their last 13 matches in all competitions as they now prepare to return to Premier League action at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off).
The Magpies sit sixth in the Premier League table after 11 matches but head to the Vitality Stadium with up to 10 players out of the trip due to injury and suspension.