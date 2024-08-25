Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola was the ‘most frustrated’ he’s ever been on the touchline following his side’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

Bournemouth thought they’d won the game in stoppage time as Dango Ouattara turned the ball in from a corner kick. The goal was awarded by referee David Coote only for VAR to intervene and rule the goal out, denying The Cherries three points.

Marcus Tavernier gave Bournemouth the lead in the first half before Anthony Gordon equalised with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

“It’s the most frustrated I’ve been on a touchline,” Iraola said following the draw and his side’s late disallowed goal which saw him booked for protesting the decision.

“I went to talk to the referee but I think the referee cannot do much more. He gave the goal. They didn’t give him the chance to see it again.

“He heard me complain but it’s not against him. He cannot do much more. He’s not the one who made a mistake today.

“I understand the rule they will try to make me think there is a part of reasoning there – but I completely don’t agree. It’s just common sense.

“Anyone who has played football and looks at the strength of the ball when it touches back of the net knows that’s not handball, it’s a shoulder.

“You see the video. We have very short sleeves. He scores clearly with the badge on his sleeve.

“If this happens in the 23rd minute you say a lot of things could happen later, it hasn’t affected us much. But it’s the last play of the game and we will lose two points.

“For us it’s a big, big, big difference and I don’t think my players deserve what happened.”

The Premier League stated the goal was disallowed for a ‘factual handball’ against Ouattara, much to the relief of Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

“It was a welcome surprise,” he said. “Our players weren’t appealing. I’d be interested to see the replay.

“The crucial thing was there was no time left in the game. It was a massive relief for us. But I think a draw is a fair result. A defeat would have been really harsh on us.”