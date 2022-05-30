Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Premier League fans set new record

15.2million people attended Premier League games this season which sets a new league attendance record.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United fans have helped to create a new Premier League attendance record (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to the latest figures released by the Premier League, this season saw attendances increase by 4% compared to 2018/19 (the last non-Covid affected season) and the first time more than 15million people attended games in a season.

Stadiums were, on average, 97.7% full this season with an average attendance of 39,989 per ground.

Newcastle United’s average attendance for the season, according to figures published by Transfermarkt, was 51,487 (98.4% of capacity).

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “I’d like to say thank you to the fans for everything they’ve done this season, coming back in numbers.”

“That shows how fantastic the competition has been and how brilliant the support is for it.”

Cherries ‘eye’ Woodman

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in making Freddie Woodman’s loan stay into a permanent one with Scott Parker keen to add the 25-year-old to his squad.

Although Woodman failed to make an appearance for Bournemouth during his four-months on the South Coast, the Northern Echo report that he may make a return to the Vitality Stadium ahead of their Premier League return.

Newcastle could sanction the sale of Woodman if they land Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Karl Darlow is also expected to leave Newcastle this summer with Middlesbrough emerging as the likely destination for the former Nottingham Forest shot-stopper.

Winks speculation

Harry Winks has reportedly been told he has no future at Tottenham Hotspur and is free to leave the club this summer should Spurs’ valuation of the player be met.

The Daily Mail report that Tottenham want a fee of £25million for the midfielder who hasn’t completed a league game since the end of February.

Newcastle and Southampton have been credited with the biggest interest in the 26-year-old, however, it isn’t believed that they will match Tottenham’s valuation of the player.