Illia Zabarnyi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer - but PSG have also been credited with an interest. | Getty Images

Bournemouth are standing firm on Illia Zabarnyi’s future after a summer of upheaval at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cherries have already seen Dean Huijsen leave for Real Madrid, whilst Milos Kerkez is on the verge of joining Liverpool. Both Huijsen and Kerkez played an integral role under Andoni Iraola last season and will be big players for Bournemouth to replace between now and the closure of the summer transfer window on September 1.

Whilst the Cherries concentrate on replacing those players, they will also be determined to keep hold of their other key men, including Huijsen’s former centre-back partner Zabarnyi. The Ukrainian international was another that impressed for Bournemouth last season and has been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United had been mentioned as a potential destination for him this summer, whilst Champions League winners PSG have recently emerged as suitors for his signature. And claims from France have suggested that the Parisian-outfit are closing in on a move - much to the frustration of the Magpies et al.

Illia Zabarnyi to PSG?

Bournemouth’s reluctance to sell Zabarnyi this summer means they have demanded around £70m for the 22-year-old and are not under any financial pressure to let the defender leave. However, according to Le10Sport , Zabarnyi is interested in a move to the French side, but the two clubs remain apart in negotiations: “The negotiations are dragging on now between Bournemouth and PSG because there’s a gap between what Bournemouth are asking for and what PSG are willing to offer,” reporter Fabrize Hawkins states.

“The player himself has already agreed to join PSG. A five-year contract agreement is already in place between the two sides, but now the clubs need to come to terms.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“Bournemouth were initially asking for around €75 million. They’re willing to lower the price a bit, but not cut it in half, if you get what I mean. So, they need to find some common ground. Everyone involved believes the deal will eventually get done, but for now, it’s not finalized.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s interest in Illia Zabarnyi

Interest from St James’ Park in Zabarnyi emerged back in January with the I reporting that the defender was one of a number of players being tracked by the Magpies. As a natural right centre-back, Zabarnyi could be viewed as Fabian Schar’s long-term successor at St James’ Park.

Interest in Marc Guehi from Tyneside remains, although he also has admirers at Liverpool as they look to replace Jarell Quansah who is on his way to Germany. Guehi, of course, was Newcastle’s main centre-back target last summer, but they saw their efforts to sign the England international frustrated by Crystal Palace who were very reluctant to sell him.

Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini has also recently been linked with a move to Tyneside by Italian media. Scalvini is a teammate of Sandro Tonali at international level and is highly-rated across Europe - but suffered a number of injury issues last season which limited him to just eight appearances in all competitions for his club.