Bournemouth interim manager says what most fans are thinking about Newcastle United this season
AFC Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil has provided an accurate assessment of Newcastle United’s start to the season as he prepares to visit St James’s Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Newcastle and Bournemouth sit level on seven points after six Premier League matches this season, but O’Neil believes Eddie Howe’s side should have picked up more points than they have.
The Magpies haven’t won since beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on the opening day of the season but have only been beaten once so far this campaign – a 98th minute defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.
Bournemouth have also endured a painful result against Liverpool this season – a 9-0 away defeat equalled a Premier League record.
Read More
Last time out, The Cherries came from 2-0 down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 while Newcastle drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace after having a goal cruelly ruled out by VAR.
“They're a very good side, every game I've watched of them they've been front foot, aggressive, caused teams problems, probably should have more points than they have so far,” O’Neil said in his pre-match press conference.
“I'd expect them to be very high up the league this year. I'd expect them to be top eight, top 10 by the end of the season.
"They're aggressive, play forward a lot and ask questions so it will be a tough test for sure.
“They have a real athleticism about them across the team. They're very front foot and make it difficult.
"They've signed good players, they're organised and they're just a real good outfit.”
O’Neil went on to assess Newcastle’s results so far this season and pointed to the performances against Manchester City and Liverpool as a sign that Howe’s side will prove a challenge for any side they face this season.
“They should have won the Palace game, Manchester City was a strange one but a fantastic performance against a good top side,” he added. “They would have felt unlucky against Liverpool.
"They're a good side, mainly they're very physical, they've got good pace, good legs, midfield, top line, they're a good side and they'll ask big questions of everyone who goes there for sure.”