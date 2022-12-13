News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The wealth of Bournemouth’s new owner compared to Newcastle United, Leeds, Chelsea & Co. - gallery

Bill Foley has completed the purchase of AFC Bournemouth - but how does his wealth compare with the rest of the Premier League?

By Dominic Scurr
7 hours ago

Bournemouth, Newcastle United’s next competitive opponents, are now under new ownership after it was confirmed Maxim Demin sold his 100% stake in the club to Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club. Bournemouth will travel to face Newcastle at St James’s Park in the Carabao Cup last-16 on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

Bournemouth’s takeover process has been ongoing over the past few months with the deal initially agreed in September. On December 13, Foley’s takeover was ratified by the Premier League.

Foley’s takeover marks the end of Demin’s 11 year tenure at Bournemouth, which oversaw the club’s dramatic rise from League One to the Premier League in under five seasons.

The Cherries currently sit 14th in the Premier League with 16 points after 15 matches.

Several Premier League clubs have been the subject to takeover speculation in recent seasons. Here’s how Foley’s reported wealth compares with the rest of the Premier League club owners...

1. 20th: Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £25 million

Photo Sales

2. 19th: Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis

Reported net worth: £505 million

Photo Sales

3. 18th: AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley

Reported net worth: £1 billion

Photo: Adam Davy

Photo Sales

4. 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom

Reported net worth: £1.1 billion

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BournemouthChelseaLeeds UnitedPremier League