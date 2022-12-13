Bill Foley has completed the purchase of AFC Bournemouth - but how does his wealth compare with the rest of the Premier League?

Bournemouth, Newcastle United’s next competitive opponents, are now under new ownership after it was confirmed Maxim Demin sold his 100% stake in the club to Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club. Bournemouth will travel to face Newcastle at St James’s Park in the Carabao Cup last-16 on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

Bournemouth’s takeover process has been ongoing over the past few months with the deal initially agreed in September. On December 13, Foley’s takeover was ratified by the Premier League.

Foley’s takeover marks the end of Demin’s 11 year tenure at Bournemouth, which oversaw the club’s dramatic rise from League One to the Premier League in under five seasons.

The Cherries currently sit 14th in the Premier League with 16 points after 15 matches.

Several Premier League clubs have been the subject to takeover speculation in recent seasons. Here’s how Foley’s reported wealth compares with the rest of the Premier League club owners...

1. 20th: Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £25 million Photo Sales

2. 19th: Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth: £505 million Photo Sales

3. 18th: AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £1 billion Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

4. 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.1 billion Photo Sales