Bournemouth v Newcastle United: How every Magpies player has fared following stunning 4-1 win - photo gallery
Newcastle United’s last trip to the Vitality Stadium was certainly a memorable one.
Deep into ‘Project Restart’ and the dark-times of football without fans, the Magpies travelled to the south coast with little to play for, aiming to put on a display against Eddie Howe’s struggling Cherries side.
And they certainly did that, blowing away their opponents to secure a 4-1 win away from home in dazzling orange shirts.
The only blemish on what was a near-perfect display that day came when former Magpie Dan Gosling netted a 90th minute consolation for the hosts.
It was one of the best performances Newcastle put in during Steve Bruce’s time at the club and one that they will be hoping to recreate this weekend when Howe takes his team to the south coast.
But what has happened to the starting XI and substitutes that wore Newcastle colours that day? Here, we take a look at their contrasting fortunes.