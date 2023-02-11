Newcastle United’s last trip to the Vitality Stadium was certainly a memorable one.

Deep into ‘Project Restart’ and the dark-times of football without fans, the Magpies travelled to the south coast with little to play for, aiming to put on a display against Eddie Howe’s struggling Cherries side.

And they certainly did that, blowing away their opponents to secure a 4-1 win away from home in dazzling orange shirts.

The only blemish on what was a near-perfect display that day came when former Magpie Dan Gosling netted a 90th minute consolation for the hosts.

It was one of the best performances Newcastle put in during Steve Bruce’s time at the club and one that they will be hoping to recreate this weekend when Howe takes his team to the south coast.

But what has happened to the starting XI and substitutes that wore Newcastle colours that day? Here, we take a look at their contrasting fortunes.

Bournemouth 1 v 4 Newcastle United Newcastle United's last appearance at the Vitality Stadium ended in a 4-1 win for the Magpies - here is what has happened to every player who featured for Newcastle that day

Martin Dubravka Dubravka remained Newcastle's No.1 until this summer when Nick Pope was signed from Burnley. After a brief loan spell at Manchester United, Dubravka is back at the club and acts as deputy to Pope.

Emil Krafth The Sweden international struggled during the early parts of his time on Tyneside, but has impressed since Howe took the reins. He was instrumental in their upturn in performances at the end of last season, but an ACL injury has severely impacted his season this time around.

Jamaal Lascelles Club captain Lascelles is still a huge part of the Newcastle United dressing room, although he has found game time this season limited. The defender has made just four Premier League appearances this term.