#BoycottArsenal: Newcastle fans threaten Mike Ashley protest by avoiding Premier League opener
Newcastle United now know they will be without popular manager Rafa Benitez for the upcoming 2019/20 season.
Mike Ashley, the club’s much-maligned owner, failed assure former Champions League winning Benitez of the Tyneside club’s ambition.
Tensions between the Toon Army and Sports Direct’s CEO have been high for a number of seasons following two relegations in Ashley’s 12-year tenure.
And many Newcastle supporters, continually angered by the club’s hierarchy, see the former Real Madrid’s boss’ departure announcement as the final straw.
But will Newcastle fans really boycott the club’s opening Premier League fixture against Arsenal at St. James’s Park? Here’s what supporters said:
@NUFCNICKY: “I travel from Dublin with my father and 7 year old boy for games at least 4-5 times a season, won’t be attending another game until Ashley is gone.”
@AdamProcter1995: “Definitely not returning until Mike has gone.”
@Adam_Hassan909: “Why is it even a question? People can’t hate him that much to then give him £700+.”
@BillBobbins1: “Tickets cancelled so definitely.”
@Lee18_92Johnson: “Yes currently absolutely no way I’d walk through the turnstiles unless the clubs sold.”
@Nick_Harrison8: “I’ve been planning my first trip to England and St. James Park (my dream) but that has all been put on hold until Ashley is gone.”
@TilehurstsOwn: “If Ashley is still at the club I’m boycotting until he’s gone.”
@toondave2015: “Boycott them all why just one game ? When will we learn that by turning up and paying for season tickets we are feeding the rot.”
@baccypouch: “100% will not be at the arsenal game, enough is enough.”
@NUFC_OurClub: “Not going back until Ashley is gone. 100%. We need to start picketing games asking other fans not to go too. We need to drive this parasite out for the greater good. I'm prepared to sacrifice a season or two not going for that!”