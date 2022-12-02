A 2-0 win over Serbia and a 1-0 triumph over Switzerland was enough to secure Brazil’s passage to the knockout rounds. Although top spot isn’t yet guaranteed for Brazil, only a major succession of events would prevent Tite’s side from heading into the next stage as group winners.With that in mind, it is likely that Tite could experiment with his side for their game with Cameroon and rest a few of his key players ahead of the knockout round. With Neymar already sidelined through injury, it is unlikely any of his key players will be risked in a game that Brazil have, on the face of it, little to play for. But will Bruno Guimaraes be handed his first start of the tournament?