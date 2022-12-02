News you can trust since 1849
Brazil face Cameroon tonight - but will Bruno Guimaraes start? (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil ‘leaked’ line-up v Cameroon: Newcastle United star to be handed first World Cup start as decision made on Arsenal and Liverpool men - photo gallery

Brazil face Cameroon in their final group stage game, knowing qualification to the Round of 16 has already been secured.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

A 2-0 win over Serbia and a 1-0 triumph over Switzerland was enough to secure Brazil’s passage to the knockout rounds. Although top spot isn’t yet guaranteed for Brazil, only a major succession of events would prevent Tite’s side from heading into the next stage as group winners.With that in mind, it is likely that Tite could experiment with his side for their game with Cameroon and rest a few of his key players ahead of the knockout round. With Neymar already sidelined through injury, it is unlikely any of his key players will be risked in a game that Brazil have, on the face of it, little to play for. But will Bruno Guimaraes be handed his first start of the tournament?

Here is a ‘leaked’ Brazil line-up based on various reports surrounding Tite’s selection for the clash with Cameroon:

1. GK: Ederson

The Manchester City keeper has had to play as deputy to Alisson for his national team with the Liverpool stopper yet to concede in Qatar.

Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA

2. RB: Eder Militao

Although right-back is an unfamiliar position for the Real Madrid man, his athletic prowess means he is more than adept at playing full back. He started the clash with Switzerland in this position and nullified the Swiss attack.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. CB: Marquinhos

The PSG defender has played every minute of the World Cup so far and may be asked to start once again against Cameroon.

Photo: Matthias Hangst

4. CB: Bremer

Thiago Silva has played alongside Marquinhos all tournament but at 38 years of age, he may be rested in order to keep him fresh for their upcoming knockout games.

Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA

